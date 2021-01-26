Ballad Health: 163 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 31 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Jan. 26, announcing there are 163 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, Ballad Health announced there were 174 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Tuesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 163

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 73

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 31

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 20

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 25,300

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 12,581

According to Tuesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 18.4%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 112 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.