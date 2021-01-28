Ballad Health: 160 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 30 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, Jan. 28, announcing there are 160 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Thursday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 160

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 54

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 18

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 26,264

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 14,661

The 7-day death total of 154 for the region is the highest yet, breaking the record from the previous day of 138. Fortunately, our other numbers have declined. We ask you to continue to do your part to reduce the rates of COVID-19. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/adRIdL1sQT — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 28, 2021

On Wednesday, Ballad Health Chief Operating officer Eric Deaton announced that starting February 1, the health system would resume “some non-emergent, elective procedures.”