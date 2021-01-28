Ballad Health: 160 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 30 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, Jan. 28, announcing there are 160 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Thursday:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 160
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 54
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 18
  • First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 26,264
  • Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 14,661

On Wednesday, Ballad Health Chief Operating officer Eric Deaton announced that starting February 1, the health system would resume “some non-emergent, elective procedures.”

