Ballad Health: 160 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 3 pediatric patients at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, August 13, announcing there are 160 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 160

Total COVID-19 admissions: 13

Total COVID-19 discharges: 19

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 14

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 52

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 33

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 38.4%

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positive rate sits at 14.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 21 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

