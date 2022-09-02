JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, Ballad Health announced 153 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the hospital system.

In its weekly COVID-19 scorecard, Ballad also reported 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

As of Friday, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and two are dependent on a ventilator.

The full scorecard can be viewed below:

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that 25 COVID-related deaths have occurred within the region in the last seven days.