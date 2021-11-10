Ballad Health: 151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 30 depending on ventilator

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, revealing that 89% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

This high percentage of unvaccinated patients also shows in ICU hospitalizations and those depending on ventilators, according to Ballad.

Ninety-five percent of those receiving care in the ICU due to the novel coronavirus are not vaccinated, and 97% of those depending on ventilators are unvaccinated.

The region’s vaccination rate has not budged, according to scorecard data, as 44.7% of people in Ballad’s 21-county service area are fully vaccinated, trailing behind statewide rates in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 10:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 151 (-15)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4 (-1)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 8 (-16)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 23 (-4)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42 (-4)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30 (-6)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7%

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 42 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 39 deaths reported on Tuesday within the last seven days.

