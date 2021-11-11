Ballad Health: 148 COVID-19 hospitalizations in 21-county service area

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, according to the system’s data.

There are 148 inpatients within Ballad’s 21-county service area receiving COVID-19 treatment, a drop of three patients since Wednesday.

According to Ballad, the vaccination rate has plateaued, remaining at 44.7% of the region fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 11:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 148 (-3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 12 (+4)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 15 (-8)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38 (-4)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 31 (+1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7%

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 41 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 42 deaths reported on Wednesday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 11.5% on Thursday.