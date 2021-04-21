Ballad Health: 137 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 29 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, April 21, announcing there are 129 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, 129 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

View the scorecard for Wednesday, April 21. We've seen a 7-8% growth in cases per week in the @AppHighlands. Anyone ages 16+ is eligible to receive the vaccine. To make your appointment for a vaccine, please visit https://t.co/qCGhLPdUPZ or call 833-822-5523. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/NA92xoIwbW — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) April 21, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 137

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 7

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 29

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 20

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 41,902

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 37,399

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 11.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 8 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.