Ballad Health: 136 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 27 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, Jan. 29, announcing there are 136 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

As we see rates continue to decline in out region, please continue to do your part by wearing a mask, social distancing and receiving your vaccine as you are able. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/TjW4srlvxc — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 29, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Friday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 136

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 72

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 16

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 26,707

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 15,444

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 16.8%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 142 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.