Ballad Health: 136 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 27 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, Jan. 29, announcing there are 136 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Friday:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 136
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 72
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 16
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 26,707
- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 15,444
According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 16.8%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 142 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.