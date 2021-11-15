Ballad Health: 135 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a drop of COVID-19 patient totals over the weekend, according to the health system on Monday.

Seven fewer patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the system’s 21-county service area than previously reported, but data show an increase of 13 admissions due to the virus over the weekend.

One fewer child is battling the novel coronavirus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, bringing pediatric patients totals to two on Monday.

The region’s vaccination rate slightly budged over the weekend, bringing the area’s vaccination rate from 44.7% to 44.8%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 15:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 135 (-7)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7

Total COVID-19 admissions: 30 (+13)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 26 (+3)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 34 (-6)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 26 (-5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.8%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 46 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 42 deaths reported on Friday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 11.4% on Monday.