Ballad Health: 128 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 34 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, April 26, announcing there are 128 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Friday, 125 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, April 26. Continue to do your part by getting the vaccine and following recommended precautions. #balladhealth #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/LYpgAlK8Ct — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) April 26, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 128

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 13

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 34

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 26

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 42,093

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 38,322

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 10.9%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 7 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.