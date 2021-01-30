Ballad Health: 127 patients hospitalized for COVID-19; 16 relying on ventilators

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, Jan. 30, announcing there are 127 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the COVID-19 daily scorecard for Saturday, January 30. Due to a reporting delay, these totals do not reflect Tennessee’s data from January 29. Additionally, updated vaccine counts from January 29 are not currently available. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/RVVIC1NYvr — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 30, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Saturday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 127

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 55

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 23

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 16

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 26,707

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 15,444

According to Saturday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 16.3%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 134 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.