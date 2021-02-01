Ballad Health: 127 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 22 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Feb. 1, announcing there are 127 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, Feb. 1. As we enter this new month, please continue to do your part to help reduce the rates of the virus in our region. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/vtIzrEhNl0 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) February 1, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 127

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 49

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 16

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 27,177

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 16,247

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 17%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 138 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.