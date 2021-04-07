Ballad Health: 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 28 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, April 7, announcing there are 127 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, 109 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

This is the highest inpatient count since Jan. 31, indicating an alarming trend. Ballad Health encourages everyone 16+ to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 127

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 12

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 28

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 14

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 39,974

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 32,035

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 13.9%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 8 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.