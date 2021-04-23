Ballad Health: 125 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 36 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, April 23, announcing there are 125 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Wednesday, 137 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Friday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 125

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 13

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 25

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 42,118

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 37,919

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 11.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 7 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.