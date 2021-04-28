Ballad Health: 122 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 30 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, April 28, announcing there are 122 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Ballad Health hosted a press briefing Wednesday to address the virus spread in the region. You can watch News Channel 11’s stream of that briefing below:

On Monday, 128 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 122

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 19

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 22

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 42,300

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 39,189

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 10.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 9 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.