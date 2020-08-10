Ballad Health: 122 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 29 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 122 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 122
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 13
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 35
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 29
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13
On August 7, Ballad reported 95 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at its facilities. 24 of those were in the ICU.
Ballad Health officials added that there have been a total of 7,563 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, and that to positive rate over the last seven days is 11.2 percent.
There have also been a total of 19 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days, according to officials at Ballad Health.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.