Ballad Health: 122 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 29 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 122 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 122

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 13

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 35

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 29

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13

On August 7, Ballad reported 95 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at its facilities. 24 of those were in the ICU.

Ballad Health officials added that there have been a total of 7,563 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, and that to positive rate over the last seven days is 11.2 percent.

There have also been a total of 19 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days, according to officials at Ballad Health.

