Ballad Health: 120 COVID-19 deaths in service area over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 23, announcing there are 305 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, Ballad Health marked a new record of 335 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 305
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 74
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 42

Ballad reports there have been 120 COVID-19 deaths reported in the service area in the past week.

