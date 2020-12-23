Ballad Health: 120 COVID-19 deaths in service area over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 23, announcing there are 305 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, Ballad Health marked a new record of 335 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Please view the COVID-19 daily scorecard for Wednesday, Dec. 23. The 120 reported deaths over the last seven days marks a new seven-day high. Sadly, we have now surpassed 1,000 deaths in the region due to COVID-19 since March. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/Qb8lxDTt0I — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 23, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 305

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 74

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 42

Ballad reports there have been 120 COVID-19 deaths reported in the service area in the past week.

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of Ballad’s press conference on Wednesday below: