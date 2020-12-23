Ballad Health: 120 COVID-19 deaths in service area over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 23, announcing there are 305 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
On Monday, Ballad Health marked a new record of 335 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 305
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 74
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 42
Ballad reports there have been 120 COVID-19 deaths reported in the service area in the past week.
