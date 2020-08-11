Ballad Health: 119 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 22 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 119 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 119
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 14
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 36
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13
On Monday, Ballad Health officials reported a slightly higher number of COVID-19 patients at 122 and 29 patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 82 COVID-19 deaths since March 1 and 20 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days.
