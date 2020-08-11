Ballad Health: 119 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 22 patients in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 119 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 119

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 14

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 36

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13

Please view today’s #COVID19 scorecard with the latest numbers in Ballad Health’s facilities. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/GPjze1c2xm — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 11, 2020

On Monday, Ballad Health officials reported a slightly higher number of COVID-19 patients at 122 and 29 patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 82 COVID-19 deaths since March 1 and 20 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days.

