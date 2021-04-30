Ballad Health: 117 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 28 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, April 30, announcing there are 117 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Wednesday, 122 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

View the scorecard for Friday, April 30. Vaccines are the key defense in the fight against COVID-19. Consider getting vaccinated to help protect yourself & your loved ones. Call 833-822-5523 to make an appointment; there is no cost. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/sLZKRFFIe1 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) April 30, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Friday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 117

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 16

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 28

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 20

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 42,404

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 39,698

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 10.5%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.