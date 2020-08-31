Ballad Health: 115 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 26 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are 115 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

26 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

On Friday, 91 patients were in Ballad hospitals with COVID-19.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 115

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 29

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 26

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 16

Pictured is the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, August 31. Over the weekend, we have seen an increase in hospitalized patients. Please continue to social distance and #maskup to reduce the spread of the virus in our region. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/zhNH3qwSLb — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 31, 2020

On Monday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 32 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 8.5%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 10,971 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

160 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Friday.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.