Ballad Health: 114 COVID-19 deaths over the last 7 days, 305 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 20, announcing there are 305 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The hospital system reported 114 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days and a novel coronavirus positivity rate of 22.7%.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Sunday, Dec. 20. Ballad Health is committed to keeping our region informed. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/eGMABsmoKm — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 20, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 305

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 50

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 57

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37

Over weekends, Ballad does not report admissions and discharges.

Ballad Health reports there have been a total of 973 COVID-19 deaths in the hospital system since March.