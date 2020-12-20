Ballad Health: 114 COVID-19 deaths over the last 7 days, 305 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 20, announcing there are 305 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The hospital system reported 114 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days and a novel coronavirus positivity rate of 22.7%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 305
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 50
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 57
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37

Over weekends, Ballad does not report admissions and discharges.

Ballad Health reports there have been a total of 973 COVID-19 deaths in the hospital system since March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss