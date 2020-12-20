Ballad Health: 114 COVID-19 deaths over the last 7 days, 305 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 20, announcing there are 305 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The hospital system reported 114 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days and a novel coronavirus positivity rate of 22.7%.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 305
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 50
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 57
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37
Over weekends, Ballad does not report admissions and discharges.
Ballad Health reports there have been a total of 973 COVID-19 deaths in the hospital system since March.