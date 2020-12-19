Ballad Health: 113 COVID-19 deaths over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 19, announcing there are 307 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The hospital system reported 113 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days and a novel coronavirus positivity rate of 24.3%. That seven-day death rate is the highest recoded thus far amid the pandemic.

Please review the COVID-19 scorecard for Saturday, Dec. 19. There were 29 reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the second-highest daily total of the year. The 113 reported COVID-19 deaths over the last seven days marks the highest seven-day total so far. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/Fir37lV8fn — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 19, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 307

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 59

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 63

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 41

Over weekends, Ballad does not report admissions and discharges.

Ballad Health reports there have been a total of 962 COVID-19 deaths in the hospital system since March.