Ballad Health: 113 COVID-19 deaths over past 7 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 19, announcing there are 307 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The hospital system reported 113 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days and a novel coronavirus positivity rate of 24.3%. That seven-day death rate is the highest recoded thus far amid the pandemic.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 307
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 59
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 63
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 41

Over weekends, Ballad does not report admissions and discharges.

Ballad Health reports there have been a total of 962 COVID-19 deaths in the hospital system since March.

