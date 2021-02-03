Ballad Health: 112 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 18 in ICU

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, Feb. 3, announcing there are 112 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 112
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 54
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13
  • First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 27,513
  • Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 17,846

Editor’s Note: Ballad Health told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the number of first doses administered is accurate. Tuesday’s total was too high due to a clerical error.

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 16.9%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 112 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

