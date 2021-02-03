Ballad Health: 112 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 18 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, Feb. 3, announcing there are 112 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the daily scorecard for Wednesday, February 3. We will not be hosting our weekly media briefings today, however, please stay tuned for the COVID-19 data charts that will be shared shortly. #BalladHealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/F8cS5ZLZ5q — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) February 3, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 112

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 54

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 27,513

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 17,846

Editor’s Note: Ballad Health told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the number of first doses administered is accurate. Tuesday’s total was too high due to a clerical error.

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 16.9%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 112 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.