Ballad Health: 111 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, April 16, announcing there are 111 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Wednesday, 107 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Please view the scorecard for Friday, April 16. As our cases are rising, Ballad Health encourages you to take all of the recommended precautions and to receive the vaccine when you are able. #balladhealth #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/o3FyET9ivM — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) April 16, 2021

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Friday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 111

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 25

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 25

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 17

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 41.402

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 35,419

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 13.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.