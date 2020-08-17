Ballad Health: 111 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 27 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are 111 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

27 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 111

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 43

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 14

Pictured is the updated COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, August 17. Please do your part to help us lower the number of cases of the virus in our region. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/nOHKKqDJun — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 17, 2020

On Monday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 16 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 10.8%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 8,899 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

97 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Monday.