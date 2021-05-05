Ballad Health: 110 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 28 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, May 5, announcing there are 110 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, 108 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 110

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 20

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 28

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 19

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 42,565

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 40,170

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 8.5%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.