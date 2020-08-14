Ballad Health: 109 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 20 in ICU

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, announcing there are 119 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 109
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 50
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 12

On Friday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 17 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

