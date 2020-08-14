Ballad Health: 109 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 20 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, announcing there are 119 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 109

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 50

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2 0

0 Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 12

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Friday, August 14. Scorecards are posted daily, Monday- Friday. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/fZ3YPt5tBu — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 14, 2020

On Friday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 17 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

