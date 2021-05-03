Ballad Health: 108 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 29 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, May 3, announcing there are 108 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Friday, 117 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 108

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 26

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 29

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 20

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 42,455

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 39,900

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 11.4%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.