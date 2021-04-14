Ballad Health: 107 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 27 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, April 14, announcing there are 107 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Monday, 114 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

Ballad Health hosted a press briefing on Wednesday to address rising cases in the region. You can watch News Channel 11’s stream of that briefing below:

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 107

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 14

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 14

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 41.178

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 34,693

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 13.9%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.