Ballad Health: 103 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; data to come out 3 times a week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, Feb. 10, announcing there are 103 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Ballad Health announced on Tuesday, February 9 the health system would begin releasing its COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays due to a steady reduction in hospitalizations.

On Monday, 103 patients were reported as hospitalized across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Wednesday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 103

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 41

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 12

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 28,682

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 21,264

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 14.8%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 87 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.