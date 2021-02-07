Ballad Health: 103 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 21 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, Feb. 7, announcing there are 103 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

This is up by 10 patients from Saturday when hospitalizations dropped below 100 for the first time since mid-October.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Sunday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 103

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 45

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 11

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 28,408

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 20,116

According to Sunday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 15.1%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 107 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.