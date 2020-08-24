Ballad Health: 103 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 24 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are 100 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

24 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 103

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 40

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 24

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 19

Please view the #COVID19 scorecard for Monday, August 24. We have seen an increase in hospitalized patients but a decrease in the positivity rate. #balladhealth encourages our communities to #maskup to reduce the spread of the virus in our region. pic.twitter.com/kxAezBwKYX — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 24, 2020

On Monday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 31 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 7.6%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 10,044 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

128 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Monday.

