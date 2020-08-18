Ballad Health: 103 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 21 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are 103 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

27 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 103

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 16

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 38

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13

On Tuesday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 19 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 10.3%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 8,992 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

101 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Tuesday.