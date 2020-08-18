Ballad Health: 103 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 21 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are 103 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
27 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 103
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 16
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 38
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13
On Tuesday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 19 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.
Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 10.3%.
Since March 1, Ballad Health report 8,992 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.
101 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Tuesday.