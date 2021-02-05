Ballad Health: 101 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 22 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, Feb. 5, announcing there are 101 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Friday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 101

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 0

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 53

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 12

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 27,864

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 19,122

According to Friday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 17.0%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 103 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.