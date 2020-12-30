Ballad Health: 10,000 vaccinations given, preparing for expected holiday surge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wednesday, Ballad Health officials held a media briefing updating the public on their vaccination efforts and the state of COVID-19 in the region.

Ballad says as case numbers continue to rise in their hospitals, one thing they are proud of is that vaccination numbers are on the rise as well.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, Ballad reports they have vaccinated 10,000 employees and community healthcare workers. They continue to push the need to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“We do think the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to get the vaccine,” said Eric Deaton, Chief Operating Officer for Ballad Health.

The health system has now vaccinated more than 40 percent of its employees and is working with local health departments to help vaccinate frontline workers.

“Normally you would expect to see a burst of side effects and we have seen a few, but very, very few significant side effects within the 10,000 people,” said Dr. David Reagan, Chief Medical Officer for the Tennessee Department of Health.

Ballad expects flu season to hit in January or February, which is why they are encouraging people who can to get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19.

“We would recommend not getting them on the same day but leaving a couple of weeks between the flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine,” said Reagan.

The vaccine push comes as Ballad is worried about a surge in cases stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas.

“We could have a surge on top of a surge if we have a lot of gatherings and a lot of things happening if people are not adhering to guidelines over the New Year’s holiday,” said Deaton.

Ballad says at this time it is impossible to know the impacts of Christmas gatherings on local COVID numbers, but they expect to see the surge in the next two to three weeks.

With only 14 ICU beds available across the hospital system as of Wednesday, Dec. 30, leaders fear another spike in cases could overwhelm their hospitals for the start of the new year.

“That is probably the one thing we look at daily that really concerns us is the availability of ICU beds,” said Deaton.

Ballad staff and resources are feeling the strain of COVID hospitalizations.

“The emotional toll it’s taking is truly indescribable, ” said Kayla Flint, a registered nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center. “I truly fear what is to come. Our admissions into the hospital continue to climb.”

Ballad says their ICUs are 90 percent full, and a surge could leave patients with nowhere to go.

“We have put in plans to convert our post-surgery areas and potentially even parts of our emergency departments into ICUs if we get to the point where we are overrun,” said Deaton.

Because every COVID case is different, Ballad doctors say the more intense cases they are treating right now take up a lot of resources.

“With all that resource allocation it has created an additional burden on our clinical frontline caregivers as to the care that they have to give to the patients, they have a high risk of being intubated and put on a ventilator,” said Dr. Amit Vashist, Ballad Health Chief Clinical Officer.

Deaton continues to urge to the public to get the vaccine when you can and says it is the biggest hope in ending the pandemic.

“For people wanting to get back to normal, they want to return to the way we were over 300 days ago, the best way to do that is for people to receive the vaccine,” said Deaton.

Ballad Health is also reporting a concerning shortage in plasma donations.

They are asking anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days to donate plasma to be used in treating current patients.

Ballad leaders say they are having to get plasma from outside the region.

“We really ask for people who have been COVID positive to consider donating plasma. It is very important for the care of our patients and it’s one thing you can do if you have been COVID positive to help support the patients in our hospitals today,” said Deaton.

If you would like to make a plasma donation, call Marsh Regional Blood Bank:

Bristol, TN Collection Center

(423) 652-0014

Kingsport, TN, Julia Davis Collection Center

(423) 408-7500

Johnson City, TN Collection Center

(423) 282-7090