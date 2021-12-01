Ballad Health: 100% of COVID-19 ICU patients are not vaccinated against virus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced on Wednesday that all 52 patients battling critical cases of COVID-19 in Intensive Care Units across the region are not vaccinated against the virus.

Data from the health system show that 52 people are fighting the virus in the ICU across its 21-county service area, and 36 patients are on ventilators — all of these patients have not received the COVID-19 vaccine(s).

Of the 213 patients hospitalized due to the virus, 90% remain unvaccinated.

PHOTO: BALLAD HEALTH

Ballad also recorded an increase at Niswonger Children’s Hospital; one more pediatric patient is receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased sharply since mid-November. It stood at 135 Nov. 15 and is up 58% since then to its highest level since Oct. 13.

Wednesday’s increase of seven COVID-19 patients since Tuesday shows a steady climb in cases as the region enters the colder months, and activities and gatherings move indoors.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 1:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 213 (+7)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 26 (-4)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 19

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 52 (+7)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 36 (+5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+1)

3 (+1) Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.4%

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 38 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 33 deaths reported on Tuesday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 14.8% on Wednesday, an increase from previous reports.