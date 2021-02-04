Ballad Health: 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 19 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, Feb. 4, announcing there are 100 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
Thursday’s total hospitalizations mark the lowest the number has been since October 14, 2020. At that time, there were 96 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
October 25 was the last time Ballad reported fewer patients on ventilators with a total of 10. On October 20, there were also 19 patients in the ICU, tying Thursday’s count.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Thursday:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 100
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 56
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 19
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 12
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 27,774
- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 18,389
Editor’s Note: Ballad Health told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the number of first doses administered is accurate. Tuesday’s total was too high due to a clerical error.
According to Thursday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 17.1%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 108 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.