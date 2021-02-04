Ballad Health: 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 19 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, Feb. 4, announcing there are 100 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Wednesday, Feb. 4. We encourage you to continue to do your part to reduce the rates of the virus in our region. #balladhealth #SpreadRespectNotCOVID pic.twitter.com/OU2bOhnrUx — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) February 4, 2021

Thursday’s total hospitalizations mark the lowest the number has been since October 14, 2020. At that time, there were 96 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

October 25 was the last time Ballad reported fewer patients on ventilators with a total of 10. On October 20, there were also 19 patients in the ICU, tying Thursday’s count.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Thursday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 100

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 56

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 19

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 12

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 27,774

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 18,389

Editor’s Note: Ballad Health told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the number of first doses administered is accurate. Tuesday’s total was too high due to a clerical error.

According to Thursday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 17.1%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 108 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.