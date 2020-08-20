Ballad Health: 100 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 23 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, announcing there are 100 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

23 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 100

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 40

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 52

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 23

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13

Pictured is the #COVID19 scorecard for Thursday, August 30. Ballad Health would ask that our communities continue to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus in our region by wearing a mask and social distancing.

On Thursday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 21 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 8.9%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 9,304 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

113 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Thursday.

