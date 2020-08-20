Ballad Health: 100 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 23 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, announcing there are 100 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
23 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 100
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 40
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 52
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 23
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13
On Thursday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 21 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.
Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 8.9%.
Since March 1, Ballad Health report 9,304 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.
113 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Thursday.
