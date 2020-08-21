Ballad Health: 100 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 22 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, announcing there are 100 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

22 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 100

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 14

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 44

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 14

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Friday, August 21. Scorecards are released at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Help us continue to reduce the spread of the virus in our communities. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/nUKGNOxB2k — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 21, 2020

On Friday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 21 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 7.8%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 9,412 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

114 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Friday.

