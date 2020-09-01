Ballad Health: 100 COVID-19 cases at Ballad hospitals, 22 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are 100 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

22 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 100

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 40

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 14

Attached is the COVID-19 scorecard for Tuesday, September 1. We encourage our followers to tune in to our Facebook LIVE video tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. for more detailed updates on the virus in our region. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/U8fH2kKDVT — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) September 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 32 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 9%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 11,097 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

160 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Tuesday.

