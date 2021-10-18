Ballad Health: 1 more child fighting COVID-19 at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One more pediatric patient was reported to be receiving care for COVID-19 in Niswonger Children’s Hospital over the weekend.

According to Ballad Health, there are 204 inpatients in its facilities across 21 counties receiving treatment for the virus.

The vaccination rate within the health system’s service area remains at 43.9%, trailing behind Tennessee and Virginia statewide vaccination rates.

The positive rate for COVID-19 continues to drop, though, and stands at 15.4% on Monday.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 204 (+4)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8 (-2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 42 (+25)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 37 (+11)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 57 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 49 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.9% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 69 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to 73 deaths in the previous seven-day span.

