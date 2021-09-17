Ballad Health: 1 more child battling COVID-19 at Niswonger, ICU patients increase

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another child battling COVID-19 has been admitted into Niswonger Children’s Hospital, according to Ballad Health on Friday.

This follows as health officials have blamed the surge in COVID-19 cases on those eligible to receive the shots who have yet to do so.

The health system released its latest “COVID-19 Scorecard,” which tracks COVID-19 numbers and rates across the 21-county service area.

Friday’s update showed an increase in hospitalizations along with a rise in those receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Seventy-eight people are currently depending on ventilators in Ballad Health facilities as they fight off the virus.

The region’s vaccination rate inched upward by just 0.4% from Thursday, Ballad revealed.

The service area reports that 41% of the service area population is fully vaccinated. This rate has stayed below the statewide averages of both Tennessee and Virginia.

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 64 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

The following is a breakdown of Thursday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 396 (+3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 19 (-4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 49 (+3)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 46 (-3)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 103 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 78 (-4)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 41.0% (+0.4%)

