JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One child is in Niswonger Children’s Hospital battling the novel coronavirus, according to Ballad Health on Friday.

The region has a positivity rate of 13% — a little over one in 10 COVID-19 tests currently return positive.

There are 82 total COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad facilities spanning a 21-county service area. This includes seven patients in the ICU and two who are on ventilators.

Within the last week, the health system has discharged eight COVID-19 patients and admitted six.