JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — All COVID-19 data are pointing in the right direction for Ballad Health after a week that saw by far the fewest weekly COVID admissions in several months and the number of COVID patients on ventilators hit a seven-month low of 24.

Ballad’s weekday scorecard showed declines in every category as numbers continued trending toward their lowest levels since before the Delta variant arrived in August 2021.

A total of 183 inpatients were being treated for COVID Monday, which represents a decline of 15 from Friday. The 36 patients in intensive care (ICU) for COVID was the lowest number since Nov. 15 and tied for the second-lowest since August.

Severe COVID cases at Ballad hospitals have plummeted over the past month to levels not seen since August 2021.

Community spread of COVID-19 is dropping rapidly in the greater Tri-Cities as shown by a major drop in test positivity percentage.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in Ballad hospitals is less than half its record set a month ago.

The inpatient, ICU and ventilator figures are likely to head even lower given several factors — the number of new COVID-19 admissions, new COVID case rates and the percentage of tests that are positive. Those numbers have declined rapidly over the past several weeks and continue to do so. Inpatient and critically ill inpatient numbers lag new cases and admissions and so are very likely to drop toward levels last seen in May, June and July of 2021.

A total of 110 new COVID patients were admitted between Feb. 26 and March 4, just half the number from the previous week and barely over a third of the Omicron peak. The week of Jan. 24-30 the system had 310 admissions.

The region’s community spread rate, a seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population, is below 200 for the first time since late summer. While the test positivity rate in the Ballad service area is still high at just below 20%, it is far off of its record of 44% reached in late January.

Ballad’s ventilator numbers reached nearly triple their current total earlier in the Omicron surge and the total in ICU got to about two-and-a-half times its current level. Both figures peaked on Feb. 4, with 94 patients in ICU and 69 on ventilators.

A total of two pediatric patients are being treated for COVID at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, down from four on Friday.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on March 7: