Ballad expands COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants one, officials outline reopening elective procedures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who wants it, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday.

Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton and CEO Alan Levine said anyone who wants a COVID-19 test through Ballad Health can now receive one through the hospital system. Levine echoed sentiments repeated by state officials over the past few weeks in the call for increased testing.

Levine said part of the goal is to test as many people as possible and not just those with COVID-19 symptoms.

“You have to get a broader sample so you can get a real prevalence of the disease,” he said.

Community members who want a test will still have to call the Nurse Connect line to be screened, Deaton said, but this time the screening process will be used for a study and not as a hurdle to get a test.

Cash price for the tests are $52, officials said, and those that benefit from Ballad’s charity program can use it for the test. Those who want a test may call the Nurse Connect Line at 833-822-5523.

Levine said that Ballad is sticking to FDA-approved swab tests for the moment, and none of Ballad’s facilities are administering antibody tests.

Ballad Health isn't using antibody testing, he said, but the tests they are using are reliable for detecting an active COVID-19 infection. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 29, 2020

He also revealed some of Ballad Health’s plans for bringing back nonessential procedures, which the health system halted last month in order to conserve its supply of personal protective equipment in anticipation of a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Levine estimated that there are about 5,000 backlogged procedures. He said officials will be monitoring the demand for procedures as they determine how many employees to bring back from furlough.

Deaton said physician leadership recommended that elective surgeries resume beginning on Monday. Levine said the return of these procedures will be staggered.

Levine said it's important to get lower-acuity patients done first, then the next wave will be things like joint procedures that require inpatient treatment, and the third wave will be procedures that require longer hospital stays. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 29, 2020

Dr. Beth Jackson explained some of the guidelines Ballad developed for bringing back elective procedures. She said patients will be tested for COVID-19 before any procedures, and those that test positive will have their procedures rescheduled.

