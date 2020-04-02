Ballad doctor with COVID-19 appreciates ‘outpouring of love and support’ from community

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dr. Daniel Lewis, a Ballad Health Family Medicine Specialist, says he is doing well after his wife confirmed in a post on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Lewis said in an e-mail to News Channel 11 Thursday, “You can tell them I am doing well and am appreciative of all the overwhelming outpouring of love and support my family and I have seen in the last 24 hours.”

In Ballad’s news conference Thursday, President & CEO Alan Levine also confirmed that Dr. Lewis tested positive for COVID-19.

Levine confirmed that a doctor in Greeneville named Dr. Daniel Lewis, the chief medical officer in Greeneville, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Lewis has been vocal on social media. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 2, 2020

Dr. Lewis spoke at a Greene County Commission meeting in March to talk to commissioners about the novel coronavirus.

He spoke to commissioners about his knowledge of the virus and testing.

Dr. Daniel Lewis discusses the novel coronavirus with the Greene County Commission @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/NREK6GhE1S — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 16, 2020

