JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 case rates have dropped rapidly to pre-Delta variant levels and a top Ballad Health physician is cautiously optimistic the ebbing Omicron variant surge may prove to be the last to wreak havoc on hospitals and kill large numbers of people.

Compared to the May-July 2021 — the last time case rates dropped below the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) “high” level — Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said he’s “more convinced we’re toward the end of the major surges.

“I don’t think COVID is going anywhere, and we could have some bumps in the road, but I think there’s a better chance that we’re there,” Runnels said. “We’re cautiously optimistic based on what happens with the virus and new variants that could occur.”

Runnels spoke during an interview that also included Ballad Chief Operation Officer Eric Deaton and reviewed the hospital system’s latest “COVID-19 scorecard.” Scorecards are now being released weekly rather than each weekday in light of the Omicron variant’s quick retreat from the region.

These words about frontline healthcare workers and COVID's impact from Dr. Clay Runnels of @BalladHealth are worth considering as we emerge from what could be the last terrible pandemic surge. @WJHL11 Here's 1 story about the emotional toll: https://t.co/4rIBclIOsu pic.twitter.com/EnI5L4h8Iv — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) March 17, 2022

Along with being a major benefit to the region’s businesses, schools and families, the rapid decline and prospect of a long period of very low COVID spread has doctors and nurses feeling a “tremendous lift in the pressure,” Runnels said.

“I think it’s still going to emotionally and physically be a long recovery period for a lot of our front line healthcare workers so I definitely would not want to communicate that everybody feels like they’re back to 100% strength emotionally and physically,” Runnels said.

“But I do think that this has been a tremendous relief to them both from a standpoint of declining volumes but also from a standpoint of the number of co-workers that had been out of work due to illness because that was a tremendous additional stress.”

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Northeast Tennessee reached its lowest point since July 20 at 56 when last reported March 12 — and had fallen by more than 90% in just three weeks.

Patients on ventilators often spend weeks in the hospital and those numbers drop more slowly as surges recede.

Ballad’s COVID hospitalization numbers have also dropped quickly, but not quite as rapidly as the case rates. Runnels said that’s partly because of a slower decline in the number of very sick patients. While the total number hospitalized dropped from 172 to 119 in the week between March 10 and Thursday, the number on ventilators dropped by just two, from 24 to 22.

“If you’re in critical care and you’re on a ventilator, you’re going to stay weeks, often and so sometimes that’s the buffer against an even more rapid drop,” Runnels said.

The critical cases have taken a greater toll in deaths than many people might have anticipated after hearing the Omicron variant wasn’t as severe as Delta or others before it. During the height of the Delta surge, the two-month period of September and October saw 409 COVID deaths in Northeast Tennessee.

In January and February, the height of the Omicron surge, 372 people died. Then again, the number of cases totaling almost 47,000 in January and February compared to 23,500 in September and October.

“Looking at the math of it, knowing that even though it’s a less severe disease when you infect two to three times more people in a given unit of time, I don’t think that the total deaths surprise me,” Runnels said. “They were sad, but they didn’t surprise me.”

The huge number of Omicron variant cases meant that even with lower severity, deaths from COVID were high in the first two months of 2022.

That 119 inpatient census is the lowest since Aug. 5, but Deaton said Ballad’s near-term projections show a continued quick decline.

“I think by the first week of April we’ll probably be fewer than 50 in the hospital is what we’re projecting,” Deaton said.

While the rate of decrease in cases has seemed nothing short of phenomenal, Runnels said it hasn’t surprised him.

“We sort of expected a significant decline sometime in the early spring that could be prolonged,” he said.

“We expected that at some point we would have reached a level of immunity in the community where so many people have had it or been vaccinated and boosted that it becomes much more difficult for the virus to spread. We felt like we were reaching that point based on the advice of experts and listening to other people around the country, what they were seeing with similar numbers.”

The region’s test positivity rate has also dropped to its lowest point since mid-July, at 7.1%. All the data leave Runnels not just hoping but actually expecting community spread levels to reach the extremely low rate the region enjoyed between May and mid-July of 2021.

That type of decline never occurred after the Delta variant surge, reaching a low of 145 per 100,000 Oct. 31 compared to the current 56.

Runnels thinks the level of immunity gained from the huge number of Omicron infections and the percentage of vaccinated people in the area, even though that’s much lower than the national average, should help keep spread down as Omicron’s “Ba.2” variant supplants the original Omicron.

COVID-19 can still kill people, and Runnels and Deaton both said community members can do two main things to help front line workers that Runnels said are heroes. The first is to get vaccinated and practice good health habits such as handwashing, staying fit and keeping up with routine health checkups.

The second is going out of their way to be kind to health care workers.

“Early on our caregivers were getting a lot of appreciation and support and then people started getting angry with them,” Deaton said. “I think they were angry with just COVID, and they took it out a lot of times on our caregivers and our team members, unfortunately.

“So just be respectful for them, they have worked extremely hard, so that appreciation goes a long way.”

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on March 17 (one-week change in parentheses):