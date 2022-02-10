Ballad COVID hospitalizations on decline following omicron peak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported nine fewer COVID-19 cases Thursday after reporting all-time pandemic highs in hospitalizations amid the omicron surge.
The health system reported that there are 425 people receiving COVID-19 treatment in its facilities, and five pediatric novel coronavirus patients remain at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
According to Ballad data, decreases were also seen in critical COVID-19 stays; the system recorded 86 COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) patients and 53 patients on ventilators — a drop of seven patients each.
Wednesday showed a decrease of 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations after health officials on Tuesday said the region may have already reached omicron’s peak.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 10:
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 425 (-9)
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9 (+2)
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 63 (+13)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 72 (+2)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 86 (-7)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 53 (-7)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 5 (unchanged)