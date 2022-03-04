JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new Ballad Health COVID-19 scorecard shows a decrease in admissions on Friday, and a pediatric case count doubling from two to four over the last 24 hours.

According to Ballad Health on Friday, there are 42 novel coronavirus patients in its ICUs. There are 33 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, the same number seen on Thursday.

Friday’s data showed a significant decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 198 — a continuing trend following Omicron’s peak. 21 fewer patients are in Ballad facilities due to the virus.

The trend does not extend to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, however, with two pediatric cases doubling to four since Thursday’s report.

The system saw a decrease in admissions, with 20 fewer patients being admitted to the system for COVID-19 treatment. Discharges decreased from 32 to 30, so decreased case counts may stem from a lack of new patients.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on March 4: