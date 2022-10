JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The region’s positive rate of COVID-19 has gone up 4.1% since last week, according to Ballad Health on Friday.

Ballad reported on October 7, 65 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the system’s service area and eight people are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The full COVID scorecard for October 7 can be read below.

As of Friday, no children were receiving care for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.